Fire Marshal’s Office says fatal Singer fire began in living room, electrical wiring may be to blame

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SINGER, La. (KPLC) - Deputies with the State Fire Marshal’s Office have not been able to rule out the possibility of electrical malfunction related to improper wiring as a cause of a fatal Singer fire, officials said.

The investigation led deputies to assess the fire began in the living room of the home, according to State Fire Marshal’s Office spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue.

The sole occupant of the home, 66-year-old Timothy Burgess, died in the fire, she said.

The Singer Fire Department responded to the home in the 200 block of Frank Burgess Road around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Arriving firefighters learned a neighbor attempted to rescue Burgess, Rodrigue said. Firefighters found Burgess’s body in the living room.

There were no smoke alarms in the house, she said.

Those in need of a smoke alarm can register for a free one at lasfm.org. Free smoke alarm installation may also be requested from local fire departments.

