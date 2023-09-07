Calcasieu student accused of threatening to burn down alternative school

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A student at the Calcasieu Parish Alternative Site East was arrested Thursday after authorities say they threatened to burn down the school in front of school administration and the school resource officer.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a report of the incident and interviewed the child with a guardian present, according to CPSO.

The suspect was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on a count of menacing.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.