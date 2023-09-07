3 arrested in connection with Tuesday morning shooting in Vinton
VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Three people are behind bars on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot several times in Vinton earlier this week, according to police.
Police responded to the shooting in the 900 block of Eddy Street just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, Chief Scott Spell said. A male victim had been shot several times, and he was brought to a local hospital and released the same day.
Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting, Willie Edwards, 43, of Vinton; Rachel Davis, 24, of Vinton; and Leroy Touson, 21, of Lake Charles.
Edwards and Davis were arrested Tuesday, Spell said. Touson was arrested in Lake Charles Wednesday.
Each suspect faces a count of attempted second-degree murder. They are each held on $250,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vinton Police Department at 337-589-3561.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.