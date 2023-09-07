3 arrested in connection with Tuesday morning shooting in Vinton

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Three people are behind bars on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot several times in Vinton earlier this week, according to police.

Police responded to the shooting in the 900 block of Eddy Street just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, Chief Scott Spell said. A male victim had been shot several times, and he was brought to a local hospital and released the same day.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting, Willie Edwards, 43, of Vinton; Rachel Davis, 24, of Vinton; and Leroy Touson, 21, of Lake Charles.

Rachel Davis (left), Willie Edwards (middle) and Leroy Touson (right) (Vinton Police Department)

Edwards and Davis were arrested Tuesday, Spell said. Touson was arrested in Lake Charles Wednesday.

Each suspect faces a count of attempted second-degree murder. They are each held on $250,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vinton Police Department at 337-589-3561.

