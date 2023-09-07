50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

3 arrested in connection with Tuesday morning shooting in Vinton

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Three people are behind bars on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot several times in Vinton earlier this week, according to police.

Police responded to the shooting in the 900 block of Eddy Street just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, Chief Scott Spell said. A male victim had been shot several times, and he was brought to a local hospital and released the same day.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting, Willie Edwards, 43, of Vinton; Rachel Davis, 24, of Vinton; and Leroy Touson, 21, of Lake Charles.

Rachel Davis (left), Willie Edwards (middle) and Leroy Touson (right)
Rachel Davis (left), Willie Edwards (middle) and Leroy Touson (right)(Vinton Police Department)

Edwards and Davis were arrested Tuesday, Spell said. Touson was arrested in Lake Charles Wednesday.

Each suspect faces a count of attempted second-degree murder. They are each held on $250,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vinton Police Department at 337-589-3561.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
18-wheeler crash claims 2 lives
Calcasieu student accused of threatening to burn down alternative school
Calcasieu student accused of threatening to burn down alternative school
Calcasieu student accused of threatening to burn down alternative school
Calcasieu student accused of threatening to burn down alternative school
Barbe High School
Several students detained after ‘large fight’ at Barbe High