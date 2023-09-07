18-wheeler crash claims 2 lives
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road and West Tank Farm Road Thursday morning.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. One passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was brought to a hospital where they later died, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesperson Derek Senegal.
Both drivers had minor to moderate injuries, Senegal said.
We are awaiting additional details about the accident from state police.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.