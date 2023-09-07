50/50 Thursdays
18-wheeler crash claims 2 lives

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road and West Tank Farm Road Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. One passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was brought to a hospital where they later died, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesperson Derek Senegal.

Both drivers had minor to moderate injuries, Senegal said.

We are awaiting additional details about the accident from state police.

