50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Voters, candidates invited to local debate

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Voters will have the opportunity to meet and listen to candidates debate at a voter outreach event on Thursday, Sept. 7 at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The free, nonpartisan pre-election event, presented by the SWLA Association of Realtors, will bring candidates in all Calcasieu races under one roof to discuss important issues and give members of the community a chance to meet their future officials. This event serves to help citizens cast an informed vote.

There will be free food and a cash bar.

People can meet and greet with candidates for sheriff, judge, and police jury from 4 to 6 p.m., and then a moderated debate of candidates for sheriff and judge will take place at 6 p.m.

The primary election is Oct. 14, and early voting begins Sept. 30 to Oct. 7.

The debate comes ahead of the primary election, which will be on Oct. 14.
The debate comes ahead of the primary election, which will be on Oct. 14.(SWLA Association of Realtors)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

All escapees from DC-3 Women’s Jail Facility in Cottonport have been captured
Tropical Storm Lee
Tropical Storm Lee set to rapidly strengthen way out in the Atlantic
A few stray showers are possible closer to the coastline this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid with little rain for the next few days
Health Headlines: Using technology to treat an ailing healthcare system
Health Headlines: Using technology to treat an ailing healthcare system