Voters, candidates invited to local debate

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Voters will have the opportunity to meet and listen to candidates debate at a voter outreach event on Thursday, Sept. 7 at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The free, nonpartisan pre-election event, presented by the SWLA Association of Realtors, will bring candidates in all Calcasieu races under one roof to discuss important issues and give members of the community a chance to meet their future officials. This event serves to help citizens cast an informed vote.

There will be free food and a cash bar.

People can meet and greet with candidates for sheriff, judge, and police jury from 4 to 6 p.m., and then a moderated debate of candidates for sheriff and judge will take place at 6 p.m.

The primary election is Oct. 14, and early voting begins Sept. 30 to Oct. 7.

