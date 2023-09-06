50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Tropical Storm Lee set to rapidly strengthen way out in the Atlantic

By Joseph Enk and Wade Hampton
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Lee formed Tuesday over the central Atlantic Ocean and is expected to rapidly strengthen over the next several days.

Tropical Storm Lee
Tropical Storm Lee(KPLC)

Right now, indications are that it will move to the west-northwest on a track that should bring it close to or north of the Leeward Islands. Conditions appear favorable ahead of it, and it is possible it could gain considerable strength and become a powerful hurricane down the road. Still, it is a few thousand miles away from us, and if the track holds we likely won’t have much to worry about. We’ll keep a close eye on it and keep you updated if anything changes. Long range models show it eventually recurving northward well east of the United States, though that is not set in stone and could change.

Tropical Storm Lee
Tropical Storm Lee(KPLC)

Behind it is another tropical wave just departing the coast of Africa. It also has a good chance of development over the next week, but is likely to head northwest into the open Atlantic. If it does organize, the next name on the list after Lee is Margot.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

A few stray showers are possible closer to the coastline this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid with little rain for the next few days
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Wade's Tuesday Nightcast Forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Wade's Tuesday Forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC 7 News at Noon: Joseph's Midday Forecast