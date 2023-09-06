Touchdown Live: Week Two Game of the Week - Welsh Preview

WELSH, La. (KPLC) - The Welsh Greyhounds are rolling into their week two match-up against the Westlake Rams feeling like they have something to prove after they fell in their season opener to Kinder 46-28. The Greyhounds have met the Rams the last two seasons, splitting the two meetings, and this year Welsh head coach Ronnie Courville respects the roster that Westlake has this year.

“We think they’re pretty physical on film against Grand Lake and last week against the DeQuincy, they do a really good job being physical up front, they’re talented on defense, we think they’re pretty aggressive,” said Coach Courville. “We just feel like we have something to prove, coming out, Kinder is a good ball club, but anytime somebody scores 46 points on you, it’s just it’s unacceptable, so we feel like we need to come back and answer to that.”

There are a lot of young players on this year’s roster, and with that, the few seniors on this team have been crucial in getting a lot of the players caught up on what they’re supposed to do. Defeat is something that you want to stay away from, but the Greyhounds believe that they have learned a lot from the first week of the season that will prepare them for big games later in the yar.

“Everyone is just locked in and are more zoned in, we have a lot of young guys on the team so I think they kind of dialed in last week and the loss was kind of a wake-up call,” said senior Luke Luntsford. “I know what they’re capable of and I know what this school is capable of, so I’m just excited for this year.”

“We’re just going to go harder and we’re going to practice as hard as we can, defeat kind of motivates you and drives you and so this week we’re going to go hard as we can and we’re going to just improve as much as we can,” said senior Caleb Bianchini. “We’re kind of just going to talk to one another and see how we can help each other improve and to see where we can fix our mistakes.”

The coaching staff believes in the group that they have this year, and they have a strong feeling that they will be more prepared for gameday when Friday night approaches.

“The best part is just how they’ve answered,, I felt like our scrimmage didn’t go very well and they came back and answered the bell at the Jamboree, and then last week didn’t go like we wanted to and you know they showed up here and they’re ready to work,” said Courville. “We’ll see how Friday goes, but you know this is a group that just keeps on coming back.”

Friday’s game is set to start at 7:00 at Welsh High School, and make sure to tune into the Touchdown Live Pregame Show from the Sonic Game of the Week on Friday at 5:00 where we will talk to Welsh head coach Ronnie Courville, and Westlake head coach John Richardson less than two hours before the game.

