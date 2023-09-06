50/50 Thursdays
Three Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office substations to open in September

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office will be opening three substations across the parish as part of their ongoing Hurricane Laura recovery efforts.

The three buildings will each have grand opening ceremonies from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. which residents are invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.

Here is a list of the opening ceremony dates and the substation locations:

  • Sept. 6 - 153 Berwick Road in Johnson Bayou
  • Sept. 12 - 299 Rita Drive near Sweet Lake
  • Sept. 20 - 983 Main Street in Hackberry
Three Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office substations to open in September(Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office)

