SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 5, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 5, 2023.
Hakeem Daniel Smith, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Jerry Mike West, 41, Starks: Careless operation; first offense DWI; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Antionette Deshay Celestine, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Amber Renee Statum, 39, Starks: Failure to register as a sex offender.
Rachel Nicole Davis, 24, Vinton: Property damage under $1,000; attempted second-degree murder.
Willie Edwards, 43, Vinton: Attempted second-degree murder.
Joe Choyee Zee, 49, Channelview, TX: Monetary instrument abuse.
Phillip Aaron Bernard, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; stalking.
Bryan Keith Richard, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; property damage under $1,000 (2 charges); trespassing; possession of stolen things under $1,000; theft under $1,000; burglary.
