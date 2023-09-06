50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 5, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 5, 2023.

Hakeem Daniel Smith, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jerry Mike West, 41, Starks: Careless operation; first offense DWI; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Antionette Deshay Celestine, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Amber Renee Statum, 39, Starks: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Rachel Nicole Davis, 24, Vinton: Property damage under $1,000; attempted second-degree murder.

Willie Edwards, 43, Vinton: Attempted second-degree murder.

Joe Choyee Zee, 49, Channelview, TX: Monetary instrument abuse.

Phillip Aaron Bernard, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; stalking.

Bryan Keith Richard, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; property damage under $1,000 (2 charges); trespassing; possession of stolen things under $1,000; theft under $1,000; burglary.

