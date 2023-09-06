Solar farm may be coming to Calcasieu Parish

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A multi-million dollar solar project may be coming to Calcasieu Parish.

Sulphur Solar, LLC plans to build a solar-powered electric-generating facility in Calcasieu Parish, according to filings with the state.

The company projects the facility would create over 200 temporary construction jobs and two permanent jobs.

Jonathan Dean, Vice President of Economic Development at the Chamber Southwest, said the $244-million project could have a major impact on the economy.

“Basically what a solar farm is, it consists of panels, I know there is going to be some transmission lines that will be constructed. Once this moves forward with transmission lines, you know transmission is the backbone of transporting energy to the end users, so that’s basically what it consists of,” Dean said.

Jenn Goodwillie with Nova Clean, head of development of Sulphur Solar, said the following in a statement:

“The Calcasieu Parish community has been supportive of Sulphur Solar, and we look forward to continuing the development of the project in collaboration with local stakeholders. The project would deliver economic benefits to the community both via direct payments and through additional tax income that will benefit schools and other parish taxing bodies, all while adding new generations to the grid.”

The filings included coordinates for the facility that appear to be property near the end of Steagel Road, north of U.S. 90 and east of WPA Road.

“There is a project in Allen Parish that broke ground back in May, and the sales tax from construction alone on that project is $3 million. So it’s going to be an investment in our community, our schools, our infrastructure from that standpoint. The way to attract additional businesses, to build resilient communities is to upgrade the infrastructure and invest in our schools in our children going forward,” Dean said.

The project is still in its preliminary stages and has not been scheduled for consideration by the state Board of Commerce and Industry.

