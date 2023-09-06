Program providing free hearing aids to SWLA residents in need

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Local audiologists are helping provide new hearing aids to residents with hearing loss who cannot afford care.

The Hearing Center of Lake Charles will continue its Hearing the Call event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Residents must contact the Hearing Center to find out if they qualify before visiting the office.

“Any of these individuals who receive hearing aids have possibly been hearing impaired for a long period of time. We have to make sure that as they are fit with hearing aids, they are comfortable, not just physically, but the entire world of sound that they’re beginning to hear that they haven’t heard very well in a good while is real comfortable for them,” Hearing Center President Dr. Ram Nileshwar said.

The Hearing Center said this is not a handout, but a “hand-up.” Hearing the Call asks patients who receive care and hearing aids to pay it back by volunteering their time in the community at a church, soup kitchen or other organization.

To find out if you qualify for the program, call 337-474-3880 or email info@hearingmatters.biz. The clinic is located at 1919A Southwood Drive.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.