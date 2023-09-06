New Cameron Parish substations open

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The population of Cameron Parish may be small, but the sense of community will forever remain strong.

“But who would’ve thought, because of Laura, that we actually gained three substations instead of losing them,” Sheriff Johnson said.

Sheriff Ron Johnson tells us substations like this one will give the sheriff’s office stronger resources to better serve the community.

The Cameron Parish Ambulance Service donated their Johnson Bayou building to the sheriff’s office to convert into a substation. The property was owned by the waterworks station and was also donated.

“Years ago we had a camper trailer for a substation here in Johnson Bayou, courtesy of Chenier, and of course the hurricanes and age somewhat took care of that,” said Sheriff Johnson.

The sheriff said these substations were created because most of the towns in Cameron parish are many miles away from each other, sometimes making it hard for them to give each community the attention they deserve.

“The big thing about this substation is going to provide a location for our deputies and our detectives to come in and serve the citizens of Johnson Bayou,” said Deputy Chris Savoie.

With these additions, in emergency situations or during investigations, they will now have a command center instead of working out of their vehicles or in the homes of victims.

The sheriff’s office made renovations like adding phone lines, and installing new computers for deputies.

Chief Deputy Chris Savoie says the building is also high enough that they don’t expect flooding to be a problem. He sends his gratitude to the ambulance station, the waterworks station, and the parish.

The Sweet Lake grand opening is scheduled for September 12, and the Hackberry for September 20.

