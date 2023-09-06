50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Louisiana residents can resume outdoor cooking with safety measures in place

Thursday’s anticipated update to Drought Index Map shows almost all of state in highest categories for fire risk
Louisiana residents can resume outdoor cooking with safety measures in place, the state fire...
Louisiana residents can resume outdoor cooking with safety measures in place, the state fire marshal’s office announced Sept 6, 2023.(Emily Benito)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) — Louisiana residents can resume outdoor cooking with safety measures in place, the state fire marshal’s office announced Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 6).

That means using contained cooking equipment like grills and smokers that are designed for cooking purposes only. And use them on a flame-resistant surface, such as a concrete patio, with a fire extinguisher or water source nearby.

“The fuel source for this equipment (propane, charcoal, pellets, etc.) is not a factor in its acceptable use,” the fire marshal’s office reports.

The use of open flames in fire pits, campfires, barrels, bonfires, burn piles and like open burning remains prohibited under the statewide burn ban.

Thursday’s anticipated update to the Drought Index Map shows that almost all of Louisiana remains in the highest categories for fire risk and, in fact, more parishes are being added to the worst category, exceptional drought.

And according to the state’s weather experts, although some areas have received rain in the past few days, it has not significantly improved conditions and has not been consistent even within individual parishes.

The forecast for the rest of this week into next week still keeps Louisiana under very high temperatures alongside a consistent drop in humidity, which increases the chances for renewed red flag warnings throughout most of the state.

“Wildfires are still burning across our state. Hundreds of firefighters are still working hard to extinguish those fires. And there’s a grave concern more can develop,” State Fire Marshal Chief Dan Wallis said in a news release.

“Even though we have received a limited amount of rain, drought conditions still exist that could result in a massive wildfire,” Agriculture & Forestry Commissioner Dr. Mike Strain said. “We are asking for your help. Please continue to follow the guidelines of the burn ban that remains in place at this time. Let’s continue to pray for much-needed rain that will allow us all to get back to normal.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Lake Arthur boil lifted
Lake Arthur boil lifted
Voters, candidates invited to local debate
Voters, candidates invited to local debate
The FBI said it believes the unknown man, known only as John Doe 47, may have critical...
FBI seeks man who may have information on child sexual assault victim
Deadline to register to vote approaching
Deadline to register to vote approaching
LEGAL CORNER: Is there a difference between a trademark and copyright?