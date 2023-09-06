First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid with little rain for the next few days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -More hot and humid weather is on tap for our Wednesday in SWLA, but rain chances are decreasing.

Upper-level high pressure is strengthening to our west so, despite the high humidity, we won’t be seeing as much in the way of scattered showers as we have had for the last few days. Highs for the day will be reaching the mid to upper 90′s for areas inland from the coast, with some scattered cloud cover for shade. We’re flirting with heat advisory temps for heat indices, but none have been issued for our area yet. A few stray showers and the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm are just barely present for the afternoon, but are far more likely to stick south of or along I-10.

A few stray showers are possible closer to the coastline this afternoon (KPLC)

We will need several days of good rain to make any significant dent in the drought, and with the chance of rain staying minimal for the next few days, the fire danger is expected to stay elevated approaching the weekend. The statewide burn ban still has not been lifted, so it is essential to continue to practice fire safety. Please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road. Outdoor burning of any kind is not tolerated.

Upper level high pressure will continue to strengthen over our area and that is why rain looks far less likely through at least Thursday and possibly Friday. This will also allow temperatures to climb with highs reaching the upper 90s to low 100s and heat indices in the 105 to 115 degree range.

Rain chances stay limited for the rest of the week (KPLC)

A weak cold front will push south this weekend and this could produce additional rain by Saturday. At this point the only other change will be a drop in humidity levels by early next week which in turn will allow morning lows to drop into the 60s and low 70s. Normally this would be a welcome break from the humidity, but unfortunately in our current state it is more likely to aggravate the fire risk.

The front will likely lift back northward by the middle of next week, signaling the return of humidity and perhaps some more rain.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

In the tropics, we are watching the newly formed Tropical Storm Lee plus another tropical wave just coming off the African coast. Still, neither of these are currently expected to impact SWLA though we’ll keep a close eye on them. click here for more information on the hurricane center.

