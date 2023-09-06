50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Fire marshal’s Incident Management Team demobilizes from wildfire response

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KPLC) - The Office of State Fire Marshal’s (SFM) Incident Management Team has demobilized from wildfire response, the SFM announced today.

This means the demand for assistance with manpower and equipment for local fire departments has reached a manageable level, according to the SFM.

Departments responding to the Tiger Island Fire in Beauregard Parish, the Lions Camp Road and Hwy 113 fires in Vernon, and the Elizabeth fire in Rapides are receiving support and resources from the federal incident management team, known as Southern Area Red Team.

SFM personnel is still partnering with Beauregard Parish crews to keep them connected with firefighting teams from Mississippi that are still helping out.

The SFM is still working with many law enforcement agencies to enforce the statewide burn ban.

The SFM's Incident Management Team (IMT) has officially demobilized from the wildfire response still ongoing in three...

Posted by Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

One Lake Charles Bike Trail proposal
Proposed bike trail would connect Prien Lake Park and Riverside Park
One Lake Charles Bike Trail proposal
One Lake Charles Bike Trail proposal
Beauregard Police Jury considering overtime pay during emergencies
Beauregard Police Jury considering overtime pay during emergencies
Beauregard Police Jury considering overtime pay during emergencies
Beauregard Police Jury considering overtime pay during emergencies
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Fire marshal’s Incident Management Team demobilizes from wildfire response