Fire marshal’s Incident Management Team demobilizes from wildfire response

(KPLC) - The Office of State Fire Marshal’s (SFM) Incident Management Team has demobilized from wildfire response, the SFM announced today.

This means the demand for assistance with manpower and equipment for local fire departments has reached a manageable level, according to the SFM.

Departments responding to the Tiger Island Fire in Beauregard Parish, the Lions Camp Road and Hwy 113 fires in Vernon, and the Elizabeth fire in Rapides are receiving support and resources from the federal incident management team, known as Southern Area Red Team.

SFM personnel is still partnering with Beauregard Parish crews to keep them connected with firefighting teams from Mississippi that are still helping out.

The SFM is still working with many law enforcement agencies to enforce the statewide burn ban.

