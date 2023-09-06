Sheriff’s Office warns of threatening text scam

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new scam circulating in the area.

Deputies say they’ve received complaints regarding a text message scam where suspects are sending threatening messages. Sometimes the text will include photos of bodily harm or referencing doing bodily harm to the person receiving the text or someone close to them.

Anyone receiving such a text is advised not to respond, interact with, or send the person any money. Instead, deputies say you should report the message to local law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.