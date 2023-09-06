50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sheriff’s Office warns of threatening text scam

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new scam circulating in the area.

Deputies say they’ve received complaints regarding a text message scam where suspects are sending threatening messages. Sometimes the text will include photos of bodily harm or referencing doing bodily harm to the person receiving the text or someone close to them.

Anyone receiving such a text is advised not to respond, interact with, or send the person any money. Instead, deputies say you should report the message to local law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

A few stray showers are possible closer to the coastline this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid with little rain for the next few days
Secured voting station for local elections.
Deadline to register to vote approaching
Boil advisory lifted (Source: KPLC)
Lake Arthur boil advisory lifted
Tropical Storm Lee
Tropical Storm Lee set to rapidly strengthen way out in the Atlantic