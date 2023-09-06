Beauregard Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing Sugartown man, Johnny Sanders.
Johnny was last seen leaving his house on John Compton Road in a white 2001 Ford F-150 around 1 p.m.
If you have any information regarding Johnny’s whereabouts, please contact BPSO at 337-463-3281.
