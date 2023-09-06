Beauregard Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing Sugartown man, Johnny Sanders.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Johnny Sanders, of Sugartown. (Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)

Johnny was last seen leaving his house on John Compton Road in a white 2001 Ford F-150 around 1 p.m.

If you have any information regarding Johnny’s whereabouts, please contact BPSO at 337-463-3281.

