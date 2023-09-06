50/50 Thursdays
Beauregard Police Jury considering overtime pay during emergencies

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Police Jury is considering allowing all employees to earn overtime pay during emergencies.

The police jury held a special meeting Tuesday, which included discussing classifying exempt employees as nonexempt during a declared state of emergency.

“During those times of declared emergencies, they will have something in their handbook which will allow the classification of exempt employees – those who don’t get overtime – to change their status to non-exempt during the time of the state of emergency so they can be afforded overtime pay,” Parish Administrator Bryan McReynolds explained.

The full jury will meet next week to vote on the item.

