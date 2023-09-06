50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Barbie’s 2023 Career of the Year honors women in sports

The Barbie Career of the Year 2023 will honor women in sports.
The Barbie Career of the Year 2023 will honor women in sports.(Mattel)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Mattel has unveiled its Career of the Year-themed Barbie dolls.

The dolls in 2023 will highlight women in sports.

The dolls are dressed to represent four sports-related careers.

In a release, Mattel said these new career-themed Barbies can encourage girls to get involved in sports, which can help develop life skills and raise confidence.

The company said the lineup was inspired by “severely underrepresented women in the sports industry from positions on the field to leadership in the locker room.”

Among the dolls are an athlete, a referee, a sports reporter, and a general manager who really means business in her blue-and-white pinstripe power suit.

It’s not yet clear whether Mattel’s evolution of dolls and the “Barbie” movie will have an effect on toy sales.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Police said homicide suspect Christopher Haynes escaped from custody at the George Washington...
George Washington University sheltering in place after homicide suspect escapes from hospital
Lori Vallow Daybell to appeal life sentence
Lori Vallow Daybell appeals life sentence
Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge holds annual Gator Harvest
Rockefeller Refuge holds annual Gator Harvest
New Cameron Parish substations open
New Cameron Parish substations open
New Cameron Parish substations open
New Cameron Parish substations open