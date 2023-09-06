50/50 Thursdays
All escapees from DC-3 Women’s Jail Facility in Cottonport have been captured

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - Seven inmates from the DC-3 Women’s Jail Facility in Cottonport escaped on Tuesday morning, September 5. As of Tuesday evening, all of the escapees have been captured.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said the inmates defeated the locking mechanism to open the back (fire escape) door to a dorm at DC-3. The inmates were then given a ride to various locations in the Bunkie area. Three of the escapees were captured in the Bunkie area by APSO Deputies and Detectives. Two other escapees were found due to the APSO investigation and the assistance of the RLCC Chase Team. The last two were located by the evening.

The following inmates escaped the DC-3 facility:

  • Ka’Dasha Gallow, a 27-year-old Black female from Churchpoint, LA.
  • Loretta Moore, a 29-year-old white female from Slidell, LA.
  • Lauren Ebert, a 33-year-old white female from Alexandria, LA.
  • Angela N. Sullivan, a 55-year-old white female from Marksville, LA.
  • Tonya Roy, a 38-year-old white female from Cottonport, LA.
  • Gerri Wooten, a 24-year-old white female from Jonesville, LA.
  • Autoria Denice Lachney, a 23-year-old Black female from Marksville, LA. (aka “Tori”)
The escaped inmates have been captured.
The escaped inmates have been captured.(APSO)
The escaped inmates have been captured.
The escaped inmates have been captured.(APSO)

