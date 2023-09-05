Week Two Touchdown Live Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Week one of the 2023 High School football season is officially a wrap, but now teams look to either move on from their week one woes, or carry their week one momentum into week two.

Thursday 9/7 SWLA Matchups:

Iota at St. Louis St. Louis: 1-0 Iota: 1-0 2022 Matchup: St. Louis won 14-11



Friday 9/8 SWLA Matchups:

SONIC GAME OF THE WEEK: Westlake at Welsh Welsh: 0-1 Westlake: 1-0 2022 Matchup: Welsh won 20-12

Acadiana at Sulphur Sulphur: 1-0 Acadiana: 1-0 2022 Matchup: Acadiana won 49-0

Barbe at Carencro Carencro: 1-0 Barbe: 1-0 2022 Matchup: Carencro won 50-29

New Iberia at Sam Houston Sam Houston: 1-0 New Iberia: 0-1 2022 Matchup: New Iberia won 35-14

Iowa at Rayne Rayne: 1-0 Iowa: 0-1 2022 Matchup: Iowa won 43-0

Westgate at Lake Charles College Prep Lake Charles College Prep: 1-0 Westgate: 1-0 2022 Matchup: Westgate won 20-12

Jennings at Eunice Eunice: 1-0 Jennings: 0-1 2022 Matchup: Eunice won 39-14

Rosepine at South Beauregard South Beauregard: 0-1 Rosepine: 1-0 2022 Matchup: Rosepine won 48-7

Kinder at Church Point Church Point: 0-1 Kinder: 1-0 2022 Matchup: Church Point won 44-36

Jena at Leesville Leesville: 1-0 Jena: 1-0 2022 Matchup: Leesville won 21-14

DeRidder at Many Many: 0-1 DeRidder: 1-0 2022 Matchup: Many won 50-7

Haughton at LaGrange LaGrange: 0-1 Haughton: 1-0 2022 Matchup: Haughton won 44-14

Washington-Marion at Northside Northside: 1-0 Washington-Marion: 0-1 2022 Matchup: Northside won 45-20

Grand Lake at Westminster Christian Westminster Christian: 1-0 Grand Lake: 1-0 Did not play in 2022

Loreauville at DeQuincy DeQuincy: 0-1 Loreauville: 1-0 2022 Matchup: Loreauville won 39-2

Mamou at Lake Arthur Lake Arthur: 1-0 Mamou: 0-1 2022 Matchup: Lake Arthur won 32-14

Merryville at Vinton Vinton: 0-1 Merryville: 1-0 2022 Matchup: Vinton won 21-18

Oberlin at Oakdale Oakdale: 1-0 Oberlin: 1-0 2022 Matchup: Oakdale won 59-29

Ville Platte at Basile Basile: 0-1 Ville Platte: 0-1 2022 Matchup: Basile won 35-20

East Beauregard at Pickering Pickering: 0-1 East Beauregard: 0-1 2022 Matchup: East Beauregard won 66-42

Hamilton Christian at Highland Baptist Highland Baptist: 0-1 Hamilton Christian: 0-1 2022 Matchup: Highland Baptist won 52-14



