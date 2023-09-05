50/50 Thursdays
Week Two Touchdown Live Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week

Touchdown Live Week Two Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week(KPLC)
By Matthew Travis
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Week one of the 2023 High School football season is officially a wrap, but now teams look to either move on from their week one woes, or carry their week one momentum into week two.

Thursday 9/7 SWLA Matchups:

  • Iota at St. Louis
    • St. Louis: 1-0
    • Iota: 1-0
    • 2022 Matchup: St. Louis won 14-11

Friday 9/8 SWLA Matchups:

  • SONIC GAME OF THE WEEK: Westlake at Welsh
    • Welsh: 0-1
    • Westlake: 1-0
    • 2022 Matchup: Welsh won 20-12
  • Acadiana at Sulphur
    • Sulphur: 1-0
    • Acadiana: 1-0
    • 2022 Matchup: Acadiana won 49-0
  • Barbe at Carencro
    • Carencro: 1-0
    • Barbe: 1-0
    • 2022 Matchup: Carencro won 50-29
  • New Iberia at Sam Houston
    • Sam Houston: 1-0
    • New Iberia: 0-1
    • 2022 Matchup: New Iberia won 35-14
  • Iowa at Rayne
    • Rayne: 1-0
    • Iowa: 0-1
    • 2022 Matchup: Iowa won 43-0
  • Westgate at Lake Charles College Prep
    • Lake Charles College Prep: 1-0
    • Westgate: 1-0
    • 2022 Matchup: Westgate won 20-12
  • Jennings at Eunice
    • Eunice: 1-0
    • Jennings: 0-1
    • 2022 Matchup: Eunice won 39-14
  • Rosepine at South Beauregard
    • South Beauregard: 0-1
    • Rosepine: 1-0
    • 2022 Matchup: Rosepine won 48-7
  • Kinder at Church Point
    • Church Point: 0-1
    • Kinder: 1-0
    • 2022 Matchup: Church Point won 44-36
  • Jena at Leesville
    • Leesville: 1-0
    • Jena: 1-0
    • 2022 Matchup: Leesville won 21-14
  • DeRidder at Many
    • Many: 0-1
    • DeRidder: 1-0
    • 2022 Matchup: Many won 50-7
  • Haughton at LaGrange
    • LaGrange: 0-1
    • Haughton: 1-0
    • 2022 Matchup: Haughton won 44-14
  • Washington-Marion at Northside
    • Northside: 1-0
    • Washington-Marion: 0-1
    • 2022 Matchup: Northside won 45-20
  • Grand Lake at Westminster Christian
    • Westminster Christian: 1-0
    • Grand Lake: 1-0
    • Did not play in 2022
  • Loreauville at DeQuincy
    • DeQuincy: 0-1
    • Loreauville: 1-0
    • 2022 Matchup: Loreauville won 39-2
  • Mamou at Lake Arthur
    • Lake Arthur: 1-0
    • Mamou: 0-1
    • 2022 Matchup: Lake Arthur won 32-14
  • Merryville at Vinton
    • Vinton: 0-1
    • Merryville: 1-0
    • 2022 Matchup: Vinton won 21-18
  • Oberlin at Oakdale
    • Oakdale: 1-0
    • Oberlin: 1-0
    • 2022 Matchup: Oakdale won 59-29
  • Ville Platte at Basile
    • Basile: 0-1
    • Ville Platte: 0-1
    • 2022 Matchup: Basile won 35-20
  • East Beauregard at Pickering
    • Pickering: 0-1
    • East Beauregard: 0-1
    • 2022 Matchup: East Beauregard won 66-42
  • Hamilton Christian at Highland Baptist
    • Highland Baptist: 0-1
    • Hamilton Christian: 0-1
    • 2022 Matchup: Highland Baptist won 52-14

