Week Two Touchdown Live Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Week one of the 2023 High School football season is officially a wrap, but now teams look to either move on from their week one woes, or carry their week one momentum into week two.
Thursday 9/7 SWLA Matchups:
- Iota at St. Louis
- St. Louis: 1-0
- Iota: 1-0
- 2022 Matchup: St. Louis won 14-11
Friday 9/8 SWLA Matchups:
- SONIC GAME OF THE WEEK: Westlake at Welsh
- Welsh: 0-1
- Westlake: 1-0
- 2022 Matchup: Welsh won 20-12
- Acadiana at Sulphur
- Sulphur: 1-0
- Acadiana: 1-0
- 2022 Matchup: Acadiana won 49-0
- Barbe at Carencro
- Carencro: 1-0
- Barbe: 1-0
- 2022 Matchup: Carencro won 50-29
- New Iberia at Sam Houston
- Sam Houston: 1-0
- New Iberia: 0-1
- 2022 Matchup: New Iberia won 35-14
- Iowa at Rayne
- Rayne: 1-0
- Iowa: 0-1
- 2022 Matchup: Iowa won 43-0
- Westgate at Lake Charles College Prep
- Lake Charles College Prep: 1-0
- Westgate: 1-0
- 2022 Matchup: Westgate won 20-12
- Jennings at Eunice
- Eunice: 1-0
- Jennings: 0-1
- 2022 Matchup: Eunice won 39-14
- Rosepine at South Beauregard
- South Beauregard: 0-1
- Rosepine: 1-0
- 2022 Matchup: Rosepine won 48-7
- Kinder at Church Point
- Church Point: 0-1
- Kinder: 1-0
- 2022 Matchup: Church Point won 44-36
- Jena at Leesville
- Leesville: 1-0
- Jena: 1-0
- 2022 Matchup: Leesville won 21-14
- DeRidder at Many
- Many: 0-1
- DeRidder: 1-0
- 2022 Matchup: Many won 50-7
- Haughton at LaGrange
- LaGrange: 0-1
- Haughton: 1-0
- 2022 Matchup: Haughton won 44-14
- Washington-Marion at Northside
- Northside: 1-0
- Washington-Marion: 0-1
- 2022 Matchup: Northside won 45-20
- Grand Lake at Westminster Christian
- Westminster Christian: 1-0
- Grand Lake: 1-0
- Did not play in 2022
- Loreauville at DeQuincy
- DeQuincy: 0-1
- Loreauville: 1-0
- 2022 Matchup: Loreauville won 39-2
- Mamou at Lake Arthur
- Lake Arthur: 1-0
- Mamou: 0-1
- 2022 Matchup: Lake Arthur won 32-14
- Merryville at Vinton
- Vinton: 0-1
- Merryville: 1-0
- 2022 Matchup: Vinton won 21-18
- Oberlin at Oakdale
- Oakdale: 1-0
- Oberlin: 1-0
- 2022 Matchup: Oakdale won 59-29
- Ville Platte at Basile
- Basile: 0-1
- Ville Platte: 0-1
- 2022 Matchup: Basile won 35-20
- East Beauregard at Pickering
- Pickering: 0-1
- East Beauregard: 0-1
- 2022 Matchup: East Beauregard won 66-42
- Hamilton Christian at Highland Baptist
- Highland Baptist: 0-1
- Hamilton Christian: 0-1
- 2022 Matchup: Highland Baptist won 52-14
