LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is inviting residents and organizations to help with their annual Beach Sweep and Inland Waterway Cleanup on Saturday, September 16.

Volunteers will meet up at 7 a.m. in the parking lot of Visit Lake Charles at 1205 N. Lakeshore Dr. for a pre-event briefing. Immediately following the briefing and until 10:30 a.m., volunteers will collect trash and record their collections with data cards.

Volunteers requested for Lake Charles Beach Sweep and Inland Waterway Cleanup (City of Lake Charles)

For additional information or to volunteer you can contact the City of Lake Charles Recreation and Parks Department by calling (337) 491-1280.

