Tropical Waves building in the far Atlantic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re calmed down slightly from having up to four named storms in the Atlantic, but the latest tropical wave is expected to develop into another Tropical Storm soon, likely later today. When it does, the next name on the list is Lee.

Tropical Invest 95-L (KPLC)

Right now, indications are that it will move to the west-northwest on a track that should bring it close to or north of the Leeward Islands. Conditions appear favorable ahead of it, and it is possible it could gain considerable strength and become a powerful hurricane down the road. Still, it is a few thousand miles away from us, and if the track holds we likely won’t have much to worry about. We’ll keep a close eye on it and keep you updated if anything changes.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

Behind it is another tropical wave just departing the coast of Africa. It also has a good chance of development over the next week, but is likely to head northwest into the open Atlantic. If it does organize, the next name on the list after Lee is Margot.

There’s one more area to talk about, but in a place you may not expect. The remnants of Hurricane Franklin have been roaming in the reaches of the far northeast Atlantic. Over this week, it may become cut-off from the jet stream, possibly allowing development back into a tropical or subtropical storm west of Portugal! Obviously it’s nothing that poses a threat to us, but rather something that may be interesting.

