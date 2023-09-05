Tropical Storm Lee forms way out in the Atlantic Ocean

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Lee forms over the central Atlantic Ocean and is expected to rapidly strengthen.

Tropical Storm Lee (KPLC)

Right now, indications are that it will move to the west-northwest on a track that should bring it close to or north of the Leeward Islands. Conditions appear favorable ahead of it, and it is possible it could gain considerable strength and become a powerful hurricane down the road. Still, it is a few thousand miles away from us, and if the track holds we likely won’t have much to worry about. We’ll keep a close eye on it and keep you updated if anything changes. Long range models show it eventually recurving northward well east of the United States, though that is not set in stone and could change.

Tropical Storm Lee (KPLC)

Behind it is another tropical wave just departing the coast of Africa. It also has a good chance of development over the next week, but is likely to head northwest into the open Atlantic. If it does organize, the next name on the list after Lee is Margot.

