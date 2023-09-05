SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 4, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 4, 2023.

Michael Ross Hardy, 47, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000.

Kimberley Monique Hebert, 45, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer.

Rose Anne Young, 65, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Austin Scott Oquinn, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Sarah Elizabeth Webb, 50, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Hardy Meyers, 54, Sulphur: Trespassing; domestic abuse.

Timothy Wayne Jackson II, 24, Sulphur: Contempt of court; pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Billy Jack Boatman, 39, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; no motor vehicle insurance; broken tail lamps.

Seth Daniel McKay, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (12 charges); trespassing (2 charges); theft under $1,000; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug.

Jaylin Cortez Jack, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000.

Justin Scott Eaglin, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Tamikka Chantelle Taylor, 45, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions.

Micheal Jerome Redfud, 58, Houston, TX: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Brittany Amanda Malone, 25, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of alcoholic beverages of motor vehicles; possession of marijuana.

Joshua Thomas Wheat, 40, Bridge City, TX: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

