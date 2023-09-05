50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sulphur police recruiting new officers

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department is holding open tryouts for the those interested in working as a police or correction officer.

The tryouts will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Sulphur Police Dept., located at 500 B N. Huntington St.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license at the time of tryouts, and should wear athletic attire.

Applicants will go through a physical test, with agilities including push-ups, sit-ups, vertical jump, sprints, and a run.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Autoria Lachney was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 in Lake Charles.
Woman facing accessory charge in Westlake homicide escapes from jail
File Graphic
Statewide burn ban reissued with exceptions removed
A big rig has overturned on La. 111 South in the area of Jim Wilson Road in the Evans community.
Big rig overturns on La. 111 in Evans
The Sound singing competition coming to Lake Arthur
The Sound singing competition coming to Lake Arthur
Tropical Depression 13
Tropical Depression 13 forms in the far Atlantic, soon to be Tropical Storm Lee