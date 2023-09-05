Sulphur police recruiting new officers

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department is holding open tryouts for the those interested in working as a police or correction officer.

The tryouts will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Sulphur Police Dept., located at 500 B N. Huntington St.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license at the time of tryouts, and should wear athletic attire.

Applicants will go through a physical test, with agilities including push-ups, sit-ups, vertical jump, sprints, and a run.

