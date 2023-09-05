Sulphur man inducted into the Wrangler Bull Fights Hall of Fame

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A local man was inducted into the Wrangler Bull Fights Hall of Fame.

Chuck Kinney was one of 12 people inducted into this year’s Hall of Fame class, and he was the only one from our area.

The ceremony was held over the weekend in Forth Worth, Texas.

Kinney was a long-time bull fighter in the Lake Area, and he was also one of the driving forces behind the West Cal Arena in Sulphur, the Cal Cam Fair, and Ag. departments in Calcasieu and Cameron parish schools.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.