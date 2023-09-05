LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - Lake Arthur has been chosen as the Louisiana location for the Inspirational Country Music Association The Sound of Music of Small Town America Talent Competition.

Artists and bands will be playing throughout the day along Main Street on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The singing contest will begin at 4 p.m. with the winner will have the opportunity to perform at the 2024 during the Inspirational Country Music Association Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House.

Anyone wishing to take part in the contest can apply HERE.

There will also be food and market vendors all day with the following live music performances:

10 a.m. - Kaleb Willis

10:45 a.m. - Ben Myers

11:30 a.m. - Craig Hendricks

12:15 p.m. - Jenna Faith

1 p.m. - Steve Bridgmon

1:45 p.m. - Andrew Marshall

2:30 p.m. - Rex Robards

3:15 p.m. - Delnora

6:30 p.m. - Cody McCarver

8 p.m. - Todd Tilgman

The Sound singing competition coming to Lake Arthur (Jeff Davis Tourist Commission)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.