50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

The Sound singing competition coming to Lake Arthur

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - Lake Arthur has been chosen as the Louisiana location for the Inspirational Country Music Association The Sound of Music of Small Town America Talent Competition.

Artists and bands will be playing throughout the day along Main Street on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The singing contest will begin at 4 p.m. with the winner will have the opportunity to perform at the 2024 during the Inspirational Country Music Association Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House.

Anyone wishing to take part in the contest can apply HERE.

There will also be food and market vendors all day with the following live music performances:

  • 10 a.m. - Kaleb Willis
  • 10:45 a.m. - Ben Myers
  • 11:30 a.m. - Craig Hendricks
  • 12:15 p.m. - Jenna Faith
  • 1 p.m. - Steve Bridgmon
  • 1:45 p.m. - Andrew Marshall
  • 2:30 p.m. - Rex Robards
  • 3:15 p.m. - Delnora
  • 6:30 p.m. - Cody McCarver
  • 8 p.m. - Todd Tilgman
The Sound singing competition coming to Lake Arthur
The Sound singing competition coming to Lake Arthur(Jeff Davis Tourist Commission)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Police confirm shooting on Eddy Street in Vinton
Autoria Lachney was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 in Lake Charles.
Woman facing accessory charge in Westlake homicide escapes from jail
File Graphic
Statewide burn ban reissued with exceptions removed
A big rig has overturned on La. 111 South in the area of Jim Wilson Road in the Evans community.
Big rig overturns on La. 111 in Evans