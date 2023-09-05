First Alert Forecast: Some rain chances linger today, minimal the rest of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Plenty of humidity and moisture is lingering in our area heading into Tuesday, helping to keep a chance of showers around. However, the upper-level disturbance that was giving us an extra push to our rain chances will be moving away. This means a little less in the way of rain coverage compared to Labor Day, but there will still be a few showers and storms during the day. Temperatures will also be slightly warmer, but still close to the mid 90′s for highs.

Some showers and storms will still be around this afternoon (KPLC)

While Monday’s rain may have helped a few areas, it was not enough to significantly help with the drought and the fire risk. Afternoon winds will still be breezy and the parched ground is quickly drying back out after any small rain totals, so the fire danger will still be present. The statewide burn ban still has not been lifted, so it is essential to continue to practice fire safety. Please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road.

High pressure rebuilding to the west is likely to reduce our rain chances (KPLC)

By Wednesday, the upper-level disturbance will be completely out of the picture, with high pressure again trying to establish itself off to the west. While it might not come as close to us this time, it will likely be enough to reduce our rain chances even more as we head into next weekend. There is still a possibility of a few disturbances trying to sneak around the eastern edge of the high. If that happens AND they come close enough to our area, that would be one way to squeak out showers and storms. Hopefully this does happen and we get some much-needed rain, though such disturbances tend not to be well-handled until a day or so beforehand.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

In the tropics, Gert and Katia have weakened into remnants. We are watching a wave in the tropical Atlantic which is very likely to develop over the next few days plus another one just coming off the African coast. Still, neither of these are currently expected to impact SWLA though we’ll keep a close eye on them. click here for more information on the hurricane center.

