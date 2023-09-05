50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Less rain the next few days, but chances may increase again by the weekend

By Wade Hampton
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We had another day of scattered showers around Southwest Louisiana Tuesday, after a weekend with the same around the area. Unfortunately the chance of rain is decreasing for at least the next few days. so please remember that the fire danger remains very even with the rain we have received.

Upper level high pressure will strengthen over our area and that is why rain looks far less likely through at least Thursday and possibly Friday. This will also allow temperatures to climb with highs reaching the upper 90s to low 100s and heat indices in the 105 to 115 degree range.

A weak cold front will push south this weekend and this could produce additional rain by Saturday. At this point the only other change will be a drop in humidity levels by early next week which in turn will allow morning lows to drop into the 60s and low 70s.

The humidity will return by the middle of next week as the front lifts back northward.

