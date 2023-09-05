Continuing to watch a couple far away waves in the Atlantic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’ve reached a point of having no active named storms in the Atlantic, but this break does not look like it will last long.

Watching a couple areas in the tropical Atlantic, including Invest 95-L (Red) which is very likely to develop. (KPLC)

In the tropical Atlantic, there are a couple waves we are watching. One of them is just departing the coast of Africa and is likely to head northwest into the open Atlantic where it may develop. So this is not a concern for SWLA.

95-L will head west-northwest which should will bring it close to the northern Leeward Islands or the southwest Atlantic. (KPLC)

Of more interest is a wave between the Leeward Islands and Africa, now dubbed by the NHC as Invest 95-L. This one has steadily become organized and is very likely to become a named storm this week. Right now, indications are that it will move to the west-northwest on a track that should bring it close to or north of the Leeward Islands. Conditions appear favorable ahead of it, and it is possible it could gain considerable strength and become a powerful hurricane down the road. Still, it is a few thousand miles away from us, and if the track holds we likely won’t have much to worry about. We’ll keep a close eye on it and keep you updated if anything changes.

There’s one more area to talk about, but in a place you may not expect. The remnants of Hurricane Franklin have been roaming in the reaches of the far northeast Atlantic. Over this week, it may become cut-off from the jet stream, possibly allowing development back into a tropical or subtropical storm west of Portugal! Obviously it’s nothing that poses a threat to us, but rather something that may be interesting. The next name on the list is Lee.

