Arrest made for burning trash in violation of burn ban

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - An arrest has been made after an individual was accused of violating the state’s burn ban, according to the Houston River Fire Department.

Authorities say firefighters were dispatched to Dailey Road in regards to something burning in the woods around 8 p.m. yesterday, Sept. 4.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they found a suspect burning trash at the woodline. Firefighters instructed the suspect to put out the fire who had to use old pans to carry water to the fire.

Firefighters say they then used a handline to extinguish the fire and completely wet the area to prevent it from starting up again.

The Houston River Fire Department says deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office then arrested the suspect for violating the burn ban.

Authorities remind residents that just because you may have received some rain in your area that does not mean you can violate the burn ban while it is in effect.

