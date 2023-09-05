50/50 Thursdays
18-year-old facing murder charge in baby’s death

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - A Lafayette teen was arrested on a murder charge after a baby in her care was severely injured and later died, police say.

Officers responded to a report of “suspicious circumstances” involving an injured 18-month-old boy at a local hospital on Friday, Sept. 1, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said. Youth services detectives were called to investigate.

Alyjah Kennedy, 18, who was caring for the child when he was injured, was arrested Friday on one count of attempted murder, Sgt. Green said.

The child died from his injuries Tuesday, Sgt. Green said. Kennedy now faces a count of first-degree murder.

