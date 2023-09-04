50/50 Thursdays
Unidentified driver dies in car crash

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police began investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an unidentified driver shortly before 4 p.m. on Sept. 3 on La. 384 just south of A. Granger Road in Calcasieu Parish.

According to Derek Senegal, spokesperson for LSP, their initial investigation revealed the driver of a 2008 Nissan Maxima was traveling south on La. 384 when, for unknown reasons, drove across to the left side of the roadway. The Nissan went off the roadway, through a ditch and struck a large utility pole. The car then caught fire and became engulfed in flames because of the crash.

The unidentified driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Positive identification for the driver is pending. A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

