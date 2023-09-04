50/50 Thursdays
Tropical Storms Gert and Katia not expected to last much longer, watching another wave west of Africa

By Max Lagano, Joseph Enk and Wade Hampton
Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A tropical storm and a depression are still moving north in the open waters of the Atlantic, though both are moving into more hostile environments.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

Tropical Storm Gert is still spinning in the central Atlantic. It is moving north and is likely to be swept into Idalia’s remnants in a day or two over the northeast of Bermuda.

In addition, Tropical Depression Katia is now far northwest of the Cape Verde Islands. It will continue moving northwest in the open Atlantic, where it already is encountering an environment of high wind shear, which should shred the system within the next week.

A tropical wave now dubbed as Invest 95-L has left the coast of Africa and is being watched for development. It will move towards the west-northwest in the tropical Atlantic, where conditions are favorable for some gradual development this week. As such, the National Hurricane Center has given it 90% odds to develop as it moves closer to the northern Leeward Islands. Still, it is several thousand miles away from SWLA and poses no threat to us at this time. As always, we’ll keep watching it and keep you updated if anything changes. The next name on the list is Lee.

2023 Storm Names
2023 Storm Names(KPLC)

