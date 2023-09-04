50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen

A teen has been arrested in connection with a double shooting at a football game in Port Allen, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A teen has been arrested in connection with a double shooting at a football game in Port Allen, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Jarrettin Jackson ll, 18, is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, deputies said.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a teen in connection to a double shooting at Port Allen High School Friday night.
Jarrettin R. Jackson III
Jarrettin R. Jackson III(West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

The shooting happened Friday night, September 1, as Port Allen High School and Brusly High School competed with each other on the football field.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Ja’Kobe Queen, 16, was shot and killed. The other victim, Brasia Davis, 28, was injured in the shooting.

Officials with the West Baton Rouge School Board released the below statement, confirming that the 16-year-old victim who died was a student:

RELATED: Deputies looking at security measures after deadly Port Allen High football game shooting

Shooting at Port Allen High School
Shooting at Port Allen High School(WAFB)

The gunfire broke out during halftime of the football game, a witness told WAFB.

The aftermath of the incident could be seen on a live stream of the game from Cox Sports. The broadcast showed crowds leaving while emergency lights flashed in the background.

Shooting at Port Allen High School
Shooting at Port Allen High School(WAFB)

The commentators for the game, Jeff Palermo and Jason Decuir, sounded shaken as they calmly described the scene.

“A few bad apples and it can really, it can really upset it for the whole community when you have two great programs coming together like this, all of this other stuff just doesn’t make sense. It can’t be tolerated,” said Decuir at the end of the livestream broadcast.

The remainder of the game was called off after the shooting.

Authorities with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are encouraging anyone with information that can help investigators to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling (225) 344-STOP (7867).

Members of the public can also submit photos or videos related to the shooting to help law enforcement with their investigation. Click here for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Some showers and storms will still be around this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Some rain chances linger today, minimal the rest of the week
KPLC First Alert Forecast
Continuing to watch a couple far away waves in the Atlantic
We speak with first time mom that gave birth to the first baby born at Christus Ochsner Lake...
Baby born on Labor day
First responders continue to contain wildfires on Labor Day
First responders continue to contain wildfires on Labor Day
PulsePoint empowers trained citizens to improve patient outcomes