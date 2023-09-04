SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 3, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 3, 2023.

Reagan Michael Lacey, 24, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Marvin Zeledon-Diaz, 43, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; hit and run driving; driver must be licensed.

Willious Eugene Jordan III, 33, Texarkana, AR: Out of state detainer.

Pedro Nel Lopez-Sanchez, 45, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; unlawful possession of a fake ID; federal detainer.

Brashonaca Ann Simien, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to obey traffic laws while riding bicycles; contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Malcom Jacobi January, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; resisting an officer by force; battery of a police officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; disturbing the peace; trespassing.

Dennis Peter Carlin III, 54, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $1,000; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.

Steven Wade Daley, 59, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; illegal use of dangerous instruments.

Jeffrey Lance Brossette Jr., 40, Sulphur: Assault.

Jillian Fitzenreiter Bonin, 43, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; trespassing.

Donald Ray Brown Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace.

