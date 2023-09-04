50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 3, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 3, 2023.

Reagan Michael Lacey, 24, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Marvin Zeledon-Diaz, 43, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; hit and run driving; driver must be licensed.

Willious Eugene Jordan III, 33, Texarkana, AR: Out of state detainer.

Pedro Nel Lopez-Sanchez, 45, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; unlawful possession of a fake ID; federal detainer.

Brashonaca Ann Simien, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to obey traffic laws while riding bicycles; contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Malcom Jacobi January, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; resisting an officer by force; battery of a police officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; disturbing the peace; trespassing.

Dennis Peter Carlin III, 54, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $1,000; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.

Steven Wade Daley, 59, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; illegal use of dangerous instruments.

Jeffrey Lance Brossette Jr., 40, Sulphur: Assault.

Jillian Fitzenreiter Bonin, 43, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; trespassing.

Donald Ray Brown Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Storms Gert and Katia not expected to last much longer, watching another wave west of Africa
Afternoon storms will be scattered for Labor Day
First Alert Forecast: Some scattered storms for Labor Day, drying back out later this week
Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
Unidentified driver dies in car crash
Fire update: Elizabeth and Hwy 113
Fire update: Elizabeth and Hwy 113