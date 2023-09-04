PulsePoint empowers trained citizens to improve patient outcomes

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - PulsePoint Respond is a free mobile app that empowers CPR-trained citizens to help improve patient outcomes and save lives by reducing collapse-to-CPR and collapse-to-defibrillation times.

Chris Fitzgerald, a Bunkie citizen, and director of EMS at West Feliciana Hospital, said it is crucial for everyday people to have this access.

“It enables people in their own neighborhoods to save a life before an ambulance gets there,” Fitzgerald said.

After Fitzgerald’s dad passed away from cardiac arrest, he set out to make an impact as a paramedic, which led him to advocate for PulsePoint.

“The thought was that if we can have someone train several people in the neighborhood, then we can increase those good outcomes,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald recalled the story of how he responded to a six-year-old drowning and a doctor just a few doors down came to the rescue, thanks to PulsePoint.

“We got on scene and there happened to be a doctor living a couple of doors down, and he actually did CPR on the little girl,” Fitzgerald said. “By the time we got there, she was fine. We were able to get her to the hospital and had a great outcome.”

The app improves outcomes by giving people steps on how to do CPR, how to use an AED and sends emergency alerts in the area that needs assistance. Fitzgerald was a catalyst for making this available for West Feliciana.

“Well, he was instrumental in getting his team together. It was a team effort,” said Lee Chastant, CEO of West Feliciana Hospital.

Chastant said Fitzgerald came up with the idea of having PulsePoint available and worked with the local school board, sheriff’s office, the parish and the town to get the idea off the ground.

“With his effort in finding out the details about PulsePoint and bringing his team in to add to that was essential for us to get the program up and going,” said Chastant.

While the app is not available in each part of the state just yet, Fitzgerald hopes to bring PulsePoint throughout Louisiana and boost positive outcomes when an emergency occurs.

