First Alert Forecast: Some scattered storms for Labor Day, drying back out later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Humid and slightly stormy weather is kicking off our week and our Labor Day in southwest Louisiana.

Upper-level low pressure is still just close enough to help generate some scattered storms with continued winds pulling abundant moisture right off the gulf, with a close to typical summertime day on tap. Labor Day will see some better chances for scattered activity than Sunday, with showers possible through the morning. The possibility of scattered storms will pick up in the afternoon and spread further north with the daytime heat, although general rain chances will calm down closer to early evening hours. Scattered rain showers and extra cloud cover will help to manage the heat slightly, with daytime highs expected to land in the low to mid 90′s.

Afternoon storms will be scattered for Labor Day (KPLC)

Even with better rain chances than Sunday, we’re still not looking at a washout on the forecast. Outdoor plans appear generally ok as long as you are able to move inside quickly if need be. Widespread rain doesn’t seem as likely as the ground would like, but you’ll want to keep an eye on the radar. As always, you can track any rain that develops on the First Alert Weather App.

While our rain chances have relaxed some of the extra fire warnings for the day, it still may not be enough to significantly help with the drought and the fire risk. With breezier winds in the afternoon and the ground quickly drying back out after any small rain totals, the fire danger will still be present. The statewide burn ban still has not been lifted, so it is essential to continue to practice fire safety. Please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road.

Upper-level low pressure departing over the next day or so (KPLC)

A couple additional showers and storms may develop Tuesday afternoon, but we may return to a drier pattern after that. By Tuesday evening into Wednesday, the upper-level disturbance will depart as a high-pressure system redevelops to the west. While the high may not actually park itself over the area, it still appears it will come close enough to reduce our rain chances into the later part of the week. If so, we would see an increase in our temperatures again and yet another boost in the fire danger.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

In the tropics, we have two tropical storms ongoing in the Atlantic plus a wave coming off Africa. In the central Atlantic is Gert, and the newly formed Katia developed northwest of the Cape Verde islands. None of these are currently expected to impact SWLA. click here for more information on the hurricane center.

