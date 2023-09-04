FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity will stay for a couple more days though rain chances will lower again

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The humidity will still hang around on Tuesday, though coverage of showers and storms will begin to decrease again Tuesday. On one hand, southerly and at times breezy winds will keep moisture in the area. Unfortunately, the upper-level disturbance that enhanced rain chances on Monday will begin to depart. So while we still may see a few showers and storms during the day, it won’t be enough to help with the drought and fire situation. This also means temperatures may be a little warmer too, with highs expected to reach the mid 90′s.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

While Monday’s rain may have helped some, it likely is not enough to significantly help with the drought and the fire risk. With breezier winds in the afternoon expected again Tuesday and the ground quickly drying back out after any small rain totals, the fire danger will still be present. The statewide burn ban still has not been lifted, so it is essential to continue to practice fire safety. Please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road.

By Wednesday, the disturbance will be completely out of the picture, with an upper-level high pressure system again trying to establish itself off to the west. That will likely continue to reduce our rain chances even more as we head into next weekend. The one possible wrench to this could be a few disturbances trying to sneak around the eastern edge of the high. If that happens AND they come close enough to our area, that would be one way to squeak out showers and storms. Hopefully this does happen and we get some much-needed rain, though such disturbances tend not to be well-handled until a day or so beforehand.

In the tropics, Gert has now weakened into a remnant low while Katia is on its’ last legs. We are watching a wave in the tropical Atlantic which is very likely to develop over the next few days plus another one near Africa. Still, neither of these are currently expected to impact SWLA though we’ll keep a close eye on them. click here for more information on the hurricane center.

