Fire update: Elizabeth and Hwy 113

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana is moving into its third week of wildfires. The Hwy 113 and Elizabeth fires are growing in acreage each day, but the Southern Area Incident Management Team is working day and night to keep these fires contained.

“The Southern Area Red Incident Management Team is a national interagency emergency response team. We get called in to wildfires, hurricanes, and other disasters to come help out local resources,” said Matthew Wilcox of the team.

The team arrived this past week to offer their assistance during these trying times.

“We do have a couple areas of concern in division C that we are working on. They’re going to take the dozers in again and make a couple more wider lines to help hold that at the top part,” said Vicki Edge who also works with the team.

The fire in Elizabeth has burned around one thousand acres. As Vicki Edge with the Southern Area Red Team explains, they are now focused on clearing out potential hotspots.

She says as of today, the fire is about fifty percent contained.

“All of Elizabeth right now is in a mechanical stage. With dozers working the lines on that one,” said Edge.

Yesterday, helicopters were used to cool areas with potential to reignite. This fire is fifty percent contained.

It is important to note that contained means the fires are stuck in a certain area and aren’t expected to burn any farther. Controlled means the fires are extinguished fully.

The 113 fire has burned almost seventy five hundred acres of land. One challenge the team is currently facing is Ten mile Creek.

“When we get to those kinds of geographical features, we have to be conscious of the stream side, management zones, and those kinds of things. Sometimes, they’re just too deep for dozers to go in,” Edge explained.

The national guard is working to further improve the current dozer lines.

“And spreading the debris down, low on the ground, we don’t like to have burns built up. So there’s a lot of work going on at the 113 fire,” said Edge.

We are told the fire did receive rain yesterday, but the amount was minimal.

The southern area red team leaves us with one message.

“Statewide. DO NOT BURN ANYTHING. Fire danger is still incredibly high. Even though we have had a little precipitation in the last couple days, it’s just not enough,” Wilcox said.

Videos were courtesy of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

The Southern Area Incident Management Team will continue to keep the public informed through their Facebook page and website.

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/lalas-elizabeth-fire

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/lalas-hwy-113-fire

https://www.facebook.com/ElizabethFireLa

