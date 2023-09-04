Community finds ways to celebrate holiday amid burn ban

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - How are you celebrating this Labor Day weekend?

With the current burn ban in effect, residents are now ditching their barbecue pits and finding new ways to enjoy their day off.

Maybe you’re taking a walk in the park, enjoying a picnic with the family, thinking, ‘I wonder if any fish are biting.’

Let’s see what creative ways people are celebrating, rain or shine, for the holiday.

“We are out here enjoying this weather, it’s not too hot, we’re taking the safe end of no open fires, no grilling or BBQing, and this rain right now feels awesome,” said Janet Picard.

The Picard family is one of many families that headed to the Sam Houston Jones State Park today.

“We wanted to BBQ, but of course we couldn’t, so we just decided to come fishing instead,” said Danielle Hayes, another citizen enjoying her holiday at the park.

The docks were lined with a variety of fishing poles all day long even through the afternoon showers.

“I hadn’t been fishing in a while, so I’m kind of a rookie, but I’m learning new things, and just enjoying our day while it’s not so hot outside,” said Danielle.

And if it’s up to little Draxon of the Picard family, some records may even be broken.

“And now I’m going fishing now. Are you going to catch a big fish? Well yea.”

Kaeli Williams is getting a much needed extra day off of school and says her favorite part of Labor Day is spending time with her family.

“So we spent the night last night in the cabin. We got up this morning, rode some bikes. My mom made breakfast and we are out here fishing with some family,” said Kaeli.

Other families were spending their time walking nature trails, taking boat rides, and some were even bird watching.

And a reminder, barbequing is not illegal at your home, but if your grilling sparks a flame that the fire department responds to, you could get a citation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.