Victims in shooting at Port Allen High School football game identified by authorities

Deputies responded to a shooting at Port Allen High School during a sporting event Friday night, September 1.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have released the names of two people shot during a football game at Port Allen High School Friday night, September 1.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Ja’Kobe Queen, 16, was shot and killed. The other victim, Brasia Davis, 28, was injured in the shooting.

Officials with the West Baton Rouge School Board released the below statement, confirming that the 16-year-old victim who died was a student:

As of 9:10 p.m. Friday, Sgt. Groger said the shooter was not in custody.

The shooting happened during halftime of the football game between Brusly High and Port Allen High schools, a witness told WAFB.

The aftermath of the shooting could be seen on a live stream of the game from Cox Sports. The broadcast showed crowds leaving while emergency lights flashed in the background.

The commentators for the game, Jeff Palermo and Jason Decuir, sounded shaken as they calmly described the scene.

“A few bad apples and it can really, it can really upset it for the whole community when you have two great programs coming together like this, all of this other stuff just doesn’t make sense. It can’t be tolerated,” said Decuir at the end of the livestream broadcast.

The remainder of the game was called off after the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation. Authorities with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are encouraging anyone with information that can help investigators to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

