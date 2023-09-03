VERNON AND RAPIDES PARISHES: Officials give update on fires

VERNON AND RAPIDES PARISHES, La. (KPLC) - Officials from the Southern Area Red Incident Management Team, a national interagency emergency response team, provided an update on the Hwy. 113, Lions Camp Road and Elizabeth fires today and their plan for the upcoming days.

VERNON PARISH

HWY. 113 FIRE

The Hwy. 113 fire has burned around 7,321 acres, Operations Chief Mark Jamieson said today in a briefing. Fortunately, the fire has not increased in size in the past several days.

This is in part due to efforts of the Red Team, who have been constructing and improving dozer lines around the fire.

Jamieson said no part of the fire is very active as of Sunday, but there are a lot of smoldering stumps and logs.

Visibility may be reduced from smoke in this area, and drivers are asked to exercise caution.

The Red Team and other agencies will continue to monitor the fire.

Stumps and dead tress still burn as the scorched foliage falls off the brush and trees ad make contact with heat. (Courtesy Hwy 113 & Lions Camp Fires - La - Information)

LIONS CAMP ROAD FIRE

Ops Chief Peter Myers said the fire has burned around 700 acres as of Sunday morning.

Their work on Saturday consisted of two engines patrolling dozers lines, where they found and extinguished four to five isolated heat pockets within 30 feet of the perimeter of the fire line.

“It’s starting to look real good,” said Myers.

The dozer lines around the fire are well-established, though they received no rain over the weekend. They plan to re-walk dozer lines in the upcoming days to secure these lines.

RAPIDES PARISH

ELIZABETH FIRE

Officials are optimistic about the Elizabeth Fire, according to Ops Chief Dave Walker. The fire has burned about 943 acres, which will vary in the upcoming days as lines around the fire are tightened.

Most of the efforts on the fire were expended on the northwest corner of thee fire lines, and mop-up and tying lines together on the northwest side.

The fire, which is split by the 10 mile creek, has some internal heat sources.

These internal heat sources will be the focus of responders and a continuation of yesterday’s operations in the upcoming days.

Visibility may be reduced from smoke in this area, and drivers are asked to exercise caution.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.