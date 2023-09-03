Tropical Storms Gert and Katia not expected to last much longer, watching another wave west of Africa

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two tropical storms are still moving north in the open waters of the Atlantic, though both are moving into more hostile environments.

Tropical Storms Gert and Katia are struggling as we watch a wave in the far east Atlantic, (KPLC)

Tropical Storm Gert is still spinning in the central Atlantic. It is moving north and is likely to be swept into Idalia’s remnants in a day or two over the northeast of Bermuda.

In addition, Tropical Storm Katia is now far northwest of the Cape Verde Islands. It will continue moving northwest in the open Atlantic, where it already is encountering an environment of high wind shear, which should shred the system within the next week.

A tropical wave now dubbed as Invest 95-L has left the coast of Africa for development and is being watched for development. It will move towards the west-northwest in the tropical Atlantic, where conditions should cause some gradual development this week. As such, the National Hurricane Center has given it 90% odds to develop as it moves closer to the northern Leeward Islands. Still, it is several thousand miles away from SWLA and poses no threat to us at this time. As always, we’ll keep watching it and keep you updated if anything changes. The next name on the list is Lee.

