TIGER ISLAND FIRE UPDATE: Crews continue to work to secure lines

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Southern Area Red Incident Management Team, a national interagency emergency response team, gave an update today on the progress made and plans for the upcoming week in regards to the Tiger Island Fire.

Crews concentrated yesterday on securing the dozer lines on the northside of the fire lines, Ops. Chief Peter Myers said in a briefing Sunday morning. Some heat was found near Nichols-Sibley Road, so helicopters and crews focused on this area.

As winds from the south pushed heat north, crews will continue to focus their efforts on the north dozer lines.

Their team were scattered along dozer lines on the north and northwest near Merryville, monitoring the lines.

The east side of the fire, near Graybow and Shuetz roads received some rain on Saturday. There was no rain to the west side of the fire, but it did receive the winds from the storm, which spread needle-cast across dozer lines.

Needle-cast was heavy on the south end of the fire, Myers said, so crews will bring in leafblowers to help secure those dozer lines.

Myers said the east and north sides of the fire are starting to look better.

Resources for victims of Tiger Island Wildfire are available HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.