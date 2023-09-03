SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 2, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 2, 2023.

Paige Morgan Glassgow, 18, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic.

Laney Eve Edwards, 23, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or more); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic.

Jeremiah Evans Clark, 36, Iowa: Three counts of direct contempt of court; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; domestic abuse battery; 2nd offense; false imprisonment; two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; pedestrians on highways or interstate highways; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); resisting an officer by flight.

Gregory James Trahan, 38, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs; penalties for violations; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark; possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons.

