FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Somewhat better rain chances expected Labor Day before turning drier again later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another muggy day is on the way as we get ready to celebrate Labor Day, and we also will have better chances of seeing scattered showers and storms. Like the past couple of mornings, we’ll start the day in the 70′s and have temperatures work their way into the mid 90′s by the afternoon. Where differences could come into play is with respect to the coverage of any rain. Monday should feature the highest amount of moisture we’ve had in the area over the past week, which could help create a few showers closer to the coast in the morning. Then as we add heat in the afternoon, a scattering of showers and storms is likely further north.

Some isolated-to-scattered storms should return by the afternoon on Monday. (KPLC)

Even with what appears to be a better chance to see rain, a washout remains out of the forecast. So if you plan to spend time outdoors, plans still appear ok as long as they do not depend on having no rain around and you can move inside quickly if need be. As always, you can track any rain that develops on the First Alert Weather App.

While our rain chances for Labor Day should be better than what we’ve seen Sunday, it still may not be enough to significantly help with the drought and the fire danger. With breezier winds in the afternoon and the ground quickly drying back out after any small rain totals, the fire danger will still be present. The statewide burn ban still has not been lifted, so it is essential to continue to practice fire safety. Please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

A couple additional showers and storms may develop Tuesday afternoon, but we may return to a drier pattern after that. By Tuesday evening into Wednesday, the upper-level disturbance that will help enhance shower and storm activity Monday will depart as a high-pressure system redevelops to the west. While the high may not actually park itself over the area, it still appears it will come close enough to reduce our rain chances into the later part of the week. If so, we would see an increase in our temperatures again and another boost in the fire danger.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

In the tropics, Idalia has weakened into a remnant low near Bermuda. We now have two tropical storms ongoing in the Atlantic plus a wave coming off Africa. In the central Atlantic is Gert, and newly formed Katia developed northwest of the Cape Verde islands. None of these are currently expected to impact SWLA. click here for more information on the hurricane center.

