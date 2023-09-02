50/50 Thursdays
VIDEO: Bell City wildfire contained; crews working to put it out

Courtesy of O’Brien Flying Service
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BELL CITY, La. (KPLC) - Firefighters are working to extinguish the wildfire in Bell City Saturday afternoon.

The fire prompted evacuations and a highway closure Friday night.

The fire is contained, but some spot fires may arise, officials with the Bell City/Hayes/Holmwood Fire Department said. They continue to ask residents to remain vigilant in obeying the statewide burn ban.

Fire Chief David Guidry said the fire had burned around 200 acres as of 8 a.m.

Pilot Dwayne O’Brien of O’Brien Flying Service shared aerial footage of the smoke remaining in the area today.

