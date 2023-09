BELL CITY, La. (KPLC) - A KPLC viewer shared photos from his game camera showing the progression of the fire burning in Bell City.

As of Saturday morning, all evacuation orders have been lifted. The fire has burned around 200 acres.

12:02 p.m. Friday (KPLC Viewer)

6:38 p.m. Friday (KPLC Viewer)

6:45 p.m. Friday (KPLC Viewer)

9:18 a.m. Saturday (KPLC Viewer)

8:09 p.m. Friday (KPLC Viewer)

8:10 p.m. Friday (KPLC Viewer)

8:18 p.m. Friday (KPLC Viewer)

10:56 a.m. Saturday (KPLC Viewer)

